La Joya ISD Adopts Anti-Corruption Policy

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The Board of Managers overseeing the La Joya ISD has agreed to adopt a policy that prohibits school district administrators from holding elected office. The unanimous vote came late last night on a policy that was drafted to prevent a repeat of past corruption and conflicts of interest within the school district.

It was in 2022 when three district administrators and two school trustees were indicted on charges including bribery and extortion – corruption that was mostly related to contractors with the La Joya ISD.

Under the new policy, an employee in a supervisory position could not be in an elected position in Hidalgo County or any county that does contract business with the school district. The policy has already prompted the resignation of the mayor of La Grulla. Laura Patricia Solis stepped down Thursday after three years in the post. Solis is an elementary school principal in the La Joya ISD.