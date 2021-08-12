La Joya ISD Moves To Sue The State Over Mask Ban, Brownsville ISD To Consider The Same

The La Joya Independent School District has taken the first step toward suing Governor Greg Abbott over his executive order banning school districts from enacting mask mandates.

In an emergency meeting Wednesday afternoon, La Joya school trustees authorized their legal counsel to file a lawsuit against Abbott and the state. The school district is arguing the executive order does not limit its rights as an employer and educational institution to establish reasonable and necessary safety measures.

The school district also announced a temporary mask mandate for teachers, students, and visitors starting today. Elsewhere, the Brownsville ISD holds a special meeting today to consider a similar lawsuit in hopes of regaining local control over measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus.