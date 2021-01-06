La Joya ISD To Host 2nd Community Coronavirus Vaccination Clinic

A second community clinic for coronavirus vaccinations will be set up Thursday in La Joya. Hidalgo County health officials say the vaccinations will be provided in the Transportation Building located near the football stadium on the grounds of the La Joya school district starting at 8.

The clinic is being held two days after the initial clinic in Mercedes Tuesday, and once again, the vaccines are for frontline healthcare workers, people 65 and older, and people 18 and older with specific underlying health conditions.

It’s not yet clear how many doses of the Moderna vaccine will be available, but as with the Mercedes clinic, the shots will be given on a first come-first served basis. For a full list of who is eligible to get a vaccination, log on to the Hidalgo County website.