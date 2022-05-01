La Joya ISD Under T-E-A Probe Following Claims Of Corruption

Amid claims of corruption, the La Joya Independent School District is coming under a “special investigation” by the Texas Education Agency.

A letter from the TEA, obtained by the Progress Times, states the Commissioner of Education authorized the special investigation in response to multiple complaints.

The newspaper reports the complaints allege members of the La Joya ISD Board of Trustees and the district’s administration engaged in fraud and contract procurement violations. The complaints apparently stem from the school district’s approval of energy savings contracts proposed by an Indiana company, Performance Services Incorporated.

An FBI investigation into the contracts led to indictments against two La Joya school trustees and two administrators who later admitted to committing bribery and extortion in ensuring the contracts would be approved.