(La Joya, TX) — A La Joya ISD police officer is being honored for helping to save two people from choking. The La Joya school district has recognized Officer Jose Villanueva for his actions at Leo J. Leo Elementary School last month. Officials say Villanueva responded to a choking incident during a lunch period at the school on January 19th. He also responded when a staff member began choking at the school on January 28th. Officials say Villanueva’s swift action and professional training helped save both people.