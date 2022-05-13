LOCAL

La Joya School District Tightens Policies Following Corruption Convictions

jsalinasBy
The La Joya school district Board of Trustees is tightening financial and other policies following the conviction of several people in a federal corruption investigation.

Changes announced this week include preventing individual trustees from making recommendations on hiring vendors or contracting for services. The action comes after two former trustees pleaded guilty to accepting bribes in exchange for favorable votes on contracts.

The Texas Education Agency has initiated a review into corruption in the district and could offer additional recommendations once the probe is completed.

