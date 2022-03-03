La Joya School Trustee Oscar Salinas Pleads Guilty To Extortion

A La Joya school board member is facing federal prison time over an extortion attempt and petty politics. Oscar Salinas admitted in federal court Thursday to threatening to cancel the school board’s insurance contract if he didn’t receive more money from an engineering firm he worked with.

The extortion attempt stemmed from a dispute over the Hidalgo County Precinct 3 commissioner’s race in the 2020 primary. Salinas supported then-commissioner Joe Flores and was upset the engineering company’s CEO backed Ever Villareal, who’s wife Ruth managed the school district’s insurance contract.

The engineering firm ultimately ended Salinas’ services, and Salinas, as promised, voted to fire Ruth Villareal. Thursday, the 52-year-old Salinas resigned from the La Joya school board, and pleaded guilty to extortion, a charge that carries a punishment of up to 20 years in prison.