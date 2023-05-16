La Joya School Trustees Vote To Oppose TEA-Recommended Actions

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The La Joya school board has decided to oppose a Texas Education Agency recommendation for a partial state takeover of the school district. At a special meeting Monday, trustees voted to ask the TEA to reconsider its recommendation that they be replaced by a state-appointed board of managers.

The recommendation is contained in a report released last week following the agency’s year-long investigation into corruption and conflicts of interest within the school district.

The TEA probe was prompted by an FBI investigation which led to the indictments of two former trustees and three ex-district administrators on bribery and extortion charges related to crimes committed about five years ago.