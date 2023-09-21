La Joya Schools Superintendent Gets 1-Year Contract Amid Possible State Takeover

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

With a state takeover remaining a real possibility, the La Joya Independent School District has moved to approve a contract with interim Superintendent Heriberto Gonzalez.

Approval of the 1-year contract, first reported by ValleyCentral.com, formally removes the interim label, but it remains to be seen how long Gonzalez will stay as superintendent.

The Texas Education Agency has recommended replacing the La Joya school board with a state-appointed board of managers. The intervention would also have the state education commissioner naming a superintendent.

The La Joya ISD has appealed the recommendation. An administrative law judge is currently drafting a report from an August TEA hearing on the matter which is to be completed by October 9th.