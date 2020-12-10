La Joya Teen Charged In Young Nephew’s Car Crash Death

Manslaughter is the most serious charge that’s been filed against a La Joya teenager stemming from the vehicle crash death of an 8-year-old boy. 17-year-old Saul Aguirre had rammed the back of a Dodge van on South Ware Road near I-2 in McAllen last Sunday afternoon, but then took off.

Speeding west on the frontage road, Aguirre lost control of his SUV and the vehicle rolled near Taylor Road. 8-year-old Carlos Ozuna died from his injuries.

The child’s father, who is Aguirre’s brother, was seriously hurt, and two other children suffered less serious injuries. Along with the manslaughter count, Aguirre is charged with aggravated assault and two counts of endangering a child.