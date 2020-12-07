La Joya Teen Facing Charges In Deadly Collision In McAllen

A La Joya teenager is jailed in connection with the hit-and-run car crash death of an 8-year-old boy. McAllen police say 17-year-old Saul Aguirre was driving west on I-2 Sunday afternoon when his SUV plowed into the back of a van. Aguirre didn’t stop and kept heading west until he lost control of his vehicle and crashed on the frontage road near Taylor Road.

Police responding to the rear-end crash found four people hurt, including an 8-year-old boy who died of his injuries at the hospital. Aguirre could face charges of manslaughter or negligent homicide.