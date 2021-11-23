LA Luxury Mall Latest To Be Hit By Smash-And-Grab Thieves

FILE - Police officers and emergency crews park outside the Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco's Union Square on Nov. 21, 2021, after looters ransacked businesses. Groups of thieves, some carrying crowbars and hammers, smashed glass cases and window displays, ransacking high-end stores throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, stealing jewelry, sunglasses, suitcases and other merchandise before fleeing in waiting cars during a weekend of brazen organized theft that shocked holiday shoppers and prompted concerns about the busy retail season. (Danielle Echeverria/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, File)

(AP) — Los Angeles police say a group of thieves smashed windows at a department store at a luxury mall. The latest incident in a trend of smash-and-grab crimes is part of a national trend that targeted a Nordstrom store late Monday. It came as the country’s largest consumer electronics chain said that an increase in organized theft was taking a toll on its bottom line. The incident follows at least four smash and grabs last weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area. Experts say the thefts are run by criminal enterprises who sell the goods online and most of the thieves are armed.