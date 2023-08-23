LA Mayor Says TX Gov’s Actions Were Evil

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass says it was “evil” for Texas Governor Greg Abbott to bus migrants to the city while it was dealing with Tropical Storm Hilary.

A bus from Texas with over three dozen migrants arrived in downtown L.A. Monday. Bass said that while the city braced for an unprecedented storm, the Republican governor sent families and toddlers straight on a path through extreme weather conditions. Hilary brought heavy rainfall and flooding to the city.

Abbott has been sending migrant from his state to locations that have declared themselves sanctuary cities for migrants.