La Nina May Bring More Atlantic Storms, Western Drought

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, and provided by NOAA, shows tropical storms forming in the Atlantic. La Nina, which often means a busier Atlantic hurricane season, a drier Southwest and perhaps a more fire-prone California, has popped up in the Pacific Ocean, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Thursday, Sept. 10. (NOAA via AP)

(AP)–Federal weather officials say a La Nina weather condition has formed in the Pacific. Thursday’s announcement could mean more Atlantic tropical storms in a year already with record setting activity.

Forecasters are watching two Tropical Storms and four other systems that could develop. It also usually means a drier U.S. south from coast to coast, potentially worsening the drought in the Southwest. And it could be bad news for California’s fire season next year.

La Nina is the natural cooling of parts of the equatorial Pacific and it causes weather changes worldwide. It is the flip side of the better known El Nino.