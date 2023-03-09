La Nina, Which Worsens Hurricanes And Drought, Is Gone

(AP) — Scientists say the La Nina weather phenomenon that increases Atlantic hurricane activity and worsens western drought is gone after three troublesome years. La Nina is a natural and temporary cooling of parts of the Pacific Ocean that changes weather worldwide.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday that the globe is now in what’s considered a neutral condition and probably trending to an El Nino in late summer or fall. And that’s usually good news for the United States.

Experts say La Nina is connected to more Atlantic storms and deeper droughts and wildfires in the West, making a La Nina often more damaging and expensive than the more famous El Nino.