NATIONAL

La Nina, Which Worsens Hurricanes And Drought, Is Gone

jsalinasBy 9 views
0
FILE - A house sits in Rock Creek after floodwaters washed away a road and a bridge in Red Lodge, Mont., Wednesday, June 15, 2022. After three nasty years, the La Nina weather phenomenon is gone, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday, March 9, 2023. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

(AP) — Scientists say the La Nina weather phenomenon that increases Atlantic hurricane activity and worsens western drought is gone after three troublesome years.  La Nina is a natural and temporary cooling of parts of the Pacific Ocean that changes weather worldwide.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday that the globe is now in what’s considered a neutral condition and probably trending to an El Nino in late summer or fall. And that’s usually good news for the United States.

Experts say La Nina is connected to more Atlantic storms and deeper droughts and wildfires in the West, making a La Nina often more damaging and expensive than the more famous El Nino.

Russian Missile Barrage Slams Into Cities Across Ukraine

Previous article

Applications For US Jobless Aid Rise By Most In 5 Months

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL