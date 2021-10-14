La Nina’s Back And It’s Not Good For Parts Of Dry West

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 file photo, County of Santa Barbara Fire Department firefighters extinguish a roadside fire next to train tracks off of the U.S. 101 highway in Goleta, Calif. On Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced that a La Nina has formed, which can be bad news for parts of the parched West. It also could mean a more active Atlantic hurricane season. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

(AP)–Federal meteorologists say there’s another La Nina, which can be bad news for parts of the parched West. It also could mean a more active Atlantic hurricane season.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Thursday announced that a La Nina has formed. It’s a double-dip La Nina because there was one that formed in the fall of 2020 and ended this past May.

La Nina is the natural cooling of some of the equatorial Pacific. It tends to change weather around the world for months. It may bring drought relief to the Pacific Northwest but be drier and hotter in the southern third of the U.S. and other parts of the West.