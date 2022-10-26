LA Police Investigating If Racist Recording Taped Illegally

FILE - Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez, center, speaks at a news conference at Los Angeles City Hall on April 1, 2022. Los Angeles detectives are investigating whether a recording last year that captured city councilmembers’ racist remarks was made illegally, the police chief said Tuesday, Oct. 25. Disclosure of the recording earlier this month unleashed a citywide scandal just weeks before Election Day. Martinez, resigned in disgrace, while two other councilmembers have resisted widespread calls for their ousters. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

FILE - Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez, center, speaks at a news conference at Los Angeles City Hall on April 1, 2022. Los Angeles detectives are investigating whether a recording last year that captured city councilmembers’ racist remarks was made illegally, the police chief said Tuesday, Oct. 25. Disclosure of the recording earlier this month unleashed a citywide scandal just weeks before Election Day. Martinez, resigned in disgrace, while two other councilmembers have resisted widespread calls for their ousters. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

(AP) — Los Angeles detectives are investigating whether a recording last year that captured city councilmembers’ racist remarks was made illegally. Disclosure of the recording earlier this month unleashed a citywide scandal just weeks before Election Day.

The council president, Nury Martinez, resigned in disgrace while two other councilmembers have resisted widespread calls for their ousters. LAPD Chief Michel Moore announced the opening of the case on Tuesday during a media availability in response to a question from The Associated Press.

Under California law, all parties must consent to the recording of a private conversation or phone call. Otherwise, the person who made the recording could face criminal and civil penalties.