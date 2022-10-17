LA Politicians To Lose Committee Positions Over Race Scandal

Acting Los Angeles City Council President Mitch O'Farrell discusses the ongoing scandal a week after a leaked recording of racist remarks by council members came to light during a news conference at City Hall in Los Angeles on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Stefanie Dazio)

(AP) — The acting president of the Los Angeles City Council is escalating the pressure on two members to resign over their participation in a private meeting in which they did not object to a colleague’s crude and racist remarks and at times joined in the banter.

Acting Council President Mitch O’Farrell said Monday that he will strip Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon of committee assignments and chairmanships. The two have refused calls to step down despite widespread condemnation that led former council President Nury Martinez to resign last week.

The leaked recording has plunged the council into chaos as angry protesters shut down meetings.