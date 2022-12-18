LA Taps Hotel Rooms As Estimated 40,000 People Live Homeless

(AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that her administration will start moving homeless people off streets and into motel rooms through a new program that launches Tuesday. She told Chuck Todd on Sunday’s show that hopefully the program reaches a “significant number” of people. She also said no one will be coerced into moving just to clean up streets.
Bass on her first day in office Monday declared a state of emergency on homelessness. An estimated 40,000 people are homeless in Los Angeles. Homelessness is hugely visible throughout California, with people sleeping on sidewalks and under highway overpasses.