LA Taps Hotel Rooms As Estimated 40,000 People Live Homeless

FILE - David Hernandez, a 62-year-old homeless man, crawls into his bed made with cardboard boxes in Los Angeles, late Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. On Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said her administration will start moving homeless people in tent encampments into hotel and motel rooms through a new program that launches on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

FILE - David Hernandez, a 62-year-old homeless man, crawls into his bed made with cardboard boxes in Los Angeles, late Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. On Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said her administration will start moving homeless people in tent encampments into hotel and motel rooms through a new program that launches on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

(AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that her administration will start moving homeless people off streets and into motel rooms through a new program that launches Tuesday. She told Chuck Todd on Sunday’s show that hopefully the program reaches a “significant number” of people. She also said no one will be coerced into moving just to clean up streets.

Bass on her first day in office Monday declared a state of emergency on homelessness. An estimated 40,000 people are homeless in Los Angeles. Homelessness is hugely visible throughout California, with people sleeping on sidewalks and under highway overpasses.