La Villa ISD Trustee Arrested For Drunkenness On South Padre Island

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A bar fight on South Padre Island last weekend resulted in the arrest of a school board member with the La Villa ISD. Police had been called to the Isla Grand Beach Resort early last Saturday morning on reports of a physical disturbance between a man and woman in the bar.

Records obtained by ValleyCentral.com show officers arrested La Villa school trustee Yesenia Morales along with Andres Roberto Garza on charges of public intoxication.

Morales was at the Isla Grand for a 2-day conference organized by the Region One Education Service Center. Morales is the Place 5 trustee and the assistant secretary on the La Villa school board.