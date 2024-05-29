Labor Department Slaps Penalty Against Port Isabel Restaurant For Hiring Kids

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A popular restaurant in Port Isabel has been hit with a federal fine for violating child labor laws. The U.S. Department of Labor has fined Dirty Al’s Pelican Station $6,328 after it was found to have employed eight underage workers.

The 14 and 15 year old’s were hired to work as hostesses and bussers. The district director for the Department’s Wage and Hour Division says Dirty Al’s also violated the law by scheduling the teenagers to work extended hours on both school and non-school days, as well as on holidays.