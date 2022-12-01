Labor Rep Alvarez Leaving Texas Workforce Commission

The labor representative on the Texas Workforce Commission, Valley native Julian Alvarez, will be stepping down from his post later this month. Alvarez has announced his decision to leave the commission December 15th, about a month-and-a-half before his term expires.

Alvarez didn’t give a reason for his early departure but the Rio Grande Guardian reports Alvarez is to make an announcement on December 16th at an event being hosted by the Valley Initiative for Development and Advancement.

VIDA is a nonprofit organization that provides counseling, financial education, and skilled jobs training to help low-income unemployed and underemployed people in the Valley become self-sufficient. Alvarez was first appointed to the Texas Workforce Commission by Governor Greg Abbott in February 2016.