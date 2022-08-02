Lack Of Response Sparks Disability Rights Group Lawsuit Against Donna ISD

An advocacy group for disabled students has sued the Donna school district for failing to turn over records related to the alleged abuse of disabled children.

The McAllen Monitor reports the group Disability Rights Texas says it received multiple complaints of school staff abusing or neglecting children with autism during the 2021-2022 school year.

The group also says it made multiple requests for various documents regarding the alleged incidents, but received no response from the Donna ISD, which prevented the group from investigating the complaints.

Among the complaints outlined in the federal lawsuit were that children with developmental disabilities were being wrongly restrained and were denied required behavioral services.