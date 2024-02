Four Fort Worth firefighters are recovering after their ladder truck rolled over early Tuesday.

The truck was en-route to a house fire on Pecos Street when the driver lost control at an intersection. The vehicle flipped over and collided with a tree, ejecting one firefighter. He is listed in critical condition.

The driver needed to be freed from the truck. He was transported by air ambulance to a hospital where his condition is serious. Two others were treated and released.