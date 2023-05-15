LOCAL

Laguna Heights Curfew Lifted

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A state of disaster will remain in place but the curfew has been lifted for Laguna Heights – ravaged by a powerful tornado.

The curfew and travel restrictions ended at 5 p.m. Monday with Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino noting that the threat to public safety had diminished. Trevino had signed a disaster declaration just hours after the tornado struck early Saturday morning. He also ordered a nighttime curfew and restricted entry into the town to residents only, hoping to lessen any criminal activity in the aftermath of the disaster.

The 2-minute twister killed one man and left as many as 60 homes and apartment buildings in shambles.

