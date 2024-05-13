Laguna Heights Residents Remember The Tornado That Left Homes And Lives In Shambles-1 Year Ago Today

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

It’s been a day of strong emotions and bad memories as residents of Laguna Heights remembered the tornado that tore through the community, leaving much of it in shambles one year ago today.

The EF1 tornado with winds up to 105 miles an hour struck just after 4 a.m. and in a matter of minutes ripped apart about 60 homes, apartment buildings, and small businesses. One man was killed – 41-year-old Robert Flores – 11 other people were hospitalized, and dozens were left homeless.

One year later, evidence of the destructive twister can still be seen in the parts of the impoverished community. But in some neighborhoods, homes have been rebuilt, and brand new mobile homes have replaced those that were destroyed.

A funding partnership among Cameron County, the Point Isabel school district, and the Salvation Army made that possible.