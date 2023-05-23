Laguna Heights Tornado Victims Being Warned About Disaster Scammers

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Scammers and fraudsters are coming out of the woodwork in the aftermath of the tornado that ravaged the community of Laguna Heights about a week-and-a-half ago. That’s the warning from Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz.

Saenz says there’ve been several reports of individuals creating fraudulent GoFundMe pages that claim to be taking donations to help tornado victims. Other people are selling food plates also claiming to be raising money for tornado victims. In both cases, Saenz says, the money is being pocketed. Saenz is asking residents to just be careful and cautious about who you give your money to.

In addition, the Better Business Bureau of South Texas is telling folks in Laguna Heights to be wary of people promising to repair your home.

The BBB says don’t hire someone who knocks on your door, and anyone you do hire, make sure you check and verify their references. Also, don’t pay any repair person upfront.