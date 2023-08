File photo: Homes consumed in recent wildfires are seen in Lahaina, Hawaii, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The death toll after the wildfire in Lahaina remains at 115. Three more victims’ names were publicly released on Sunday. They include a 28-year-old father of two.

Forty-three victims have now been identified publicly. The death count has remained at 115 for nearly a week, but hundreds of people remain missing or unaccounted for.