Laid Off Tesla Workers “Blindsided”

Some workers who found out Monday they were being laid off from Tesla say they were “blindsided” by the move. An email went out to some Tesla employees in the Austin area Monday morning with “Tesla Employment Update” in the subject line. The email told those workers they were fired, effective immediately.

Tesla is laying off more than ten-percent of its workforce following a decline in deliveries in the first quarter. The company is also facing more competition in the electric vehicle market.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the layoffs, the company says the move will prepare them for their next phase of growth.