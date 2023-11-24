LaMantia Announces Re-Election Bid For Senate District 27

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

It could be a rematch race for Texas Senate District 27. Morgan LaMantia has announced she’s running for re-election to the seat she won in 2022.

The South Padre Island Democrat defeated Corpus Christi Republican Adam Hinojosa, who this week also said he will again be a candidate for the seat. In her campaign announcement, LaMantia said she will continue to champion public education and promote career readiness in public schools. And she added she’ll keep fighting to expand infrastructure in order to improve transportation and boost trade and commerce.

Senate District 27 stretches from Brownsville north along the Coastal Bend to north of Corpus Christi.