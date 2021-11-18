LaMantia Enters Democratic Primary For Eddie Lucio’s State Senate Seat

A third Democrat has jumped into the race for the Brownsville-based state Senate seat being vacated by the retiring Eddie Lucio Junior. Morgan LaMantia has filed as a candidate to represent Senate District 27.

In her announcement, La Mantia says she’d work to support public schools and their teachers, and to help small businesses recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

LaMantia is an attorney who works as in-house counsel for her family-owned company L-and-F Distributors. She joins Brownsville attorney Sara Stapleton Barrera and District 37 Representative Alex Dominguez in the race to succeed Senator Lucio.