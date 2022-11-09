LaMantia Wins A Nail-Biter In Race For Senate District 27

It took late into Wednesday morning but the unofficial results from Tuesday night’s elections show Democrat Morgan LaMantia will be the next state senator in District 27.

LaMantia barely edged out Republican Adam Hinojosa with 50-point-2 percent of the vote. 569 votes separated the two out of more than 175-thousand cast. LaMantia’s narrow victory keeps a Democrat in Senate District 27 following the resignation of veteran Senator Eddie Lucio Junior.

Valley voters put LaMantia over the top. The business attorney won 55 percent of the vote in Cameron County, 62 percent in Hidalgo County, and 58 percent in Willacy County. Hinojosa won the district’s northern counties of Kenedy, Kleberg, Nueces, San Patrico, and Bee.

In another squeaker, it was unofficially declared late Wednesday morning that Republican L.J. Francis won the District 2 seat on the Texas Board of Education. Francis secured 50-point-2 percent of the vote to defeat Victor Perez.