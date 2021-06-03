Land Commissioner Bush Announces Run For State Attorney General

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, center, talks with the media at a kick-off rally where he announced he will run for Texas Attorney General, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

State Land Commissioner George P. Bush has announced he’s running for attorney general next year in a bid to challenge incumbent Ken Paxton in the GOP primary.

Bush has served as land commissioner for the last six years and is the son of former Florida Governor Jeb Bush. He’s also the grandson of former President George H.W. Bush and nephew of former President George W. Bush.

Current AG Paxton is under a felony fraud indictment, and most recently, has been subpoenaed by the FBI for bribery and misconduct in office.