Landmark Liftoff From Boca Chica Beach Set For This Week

Another landmark rocket launch from the SpaceX facility on Boca Chica Beach could come this week. The goal is to launch the latest prototype of the Starship rocket to an altitude of 15 kilometers, or 50,000 feet – far higher than the 500 foot flights reached by three other smaller prototypes over the past year-and-a-half.

The current prototype, dubbed the SN8, will be the first to test several aerodynamic flaps, as well as with three Raptor engines. The crucial static fire tests of the engines, which began last month, have been successfully completed.

The goal is also to land the rocket safely, although in a recent tweet, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk downplayed the chances of an intact landing.