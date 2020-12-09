Landmark Test Launch Of Big Starship Prototype Deemed A Success

Another piece of aerospace history made at Boca Chica Beach. SpaceX successfully launched its latest Starship prototype Wednesday afternoon. The landing, however, was not so successful.

The rocket, dubbed the SN8, lifted off at about 4:45, shot straight up for several minutes to an unprecedented altitude of about 40,000 feet, or about 7-1/2 miles. The rocket then slid sideways, then pointed down, before it was flipped up again and maneuvered in for a landing. But the rocket came down hard and exploded in flames.

Despite that, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk deemed the test flight a success, tweeting that they were able to gather the aerodynamic data that was needed. Total flight time was more than 6 minutes.