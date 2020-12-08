Landmark Test Launch Of Starship Prototype Scrubbed At Last Second

The first high-altitude test flight of the SpaceX Starship from Boca Chica Beach was aborted Tuesday afternoon – at the last second. An automatic engine abort occurred with just 1-point-3 seconds remaining in the countdown.

SpaceX is aiming to launch the Starship prototype, complete with nose cone and aerodynamic flaps, to an altitude of about 8-1/2 miles – far higher than the 500 foot flights reached by three other smaller prototypes over the past 18 months.

SpaceX has carved out times each of the next three days during which it could try again to launch the rocket, dubbed the SN8.