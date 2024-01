Some Bandera County landowners are suing over the proposed building of a solar farm. Pine Gate Renewables plans to install more than a million solar panels on thousands of leased acres in Bandera County.

The North Carolina-based company says the 150-million-dollar Rio Lago Solar project will create 123 megawatts of power.

Landowners along FM 3240 sued late last month, asking for a temporary restraining order until the solar company answers some questions about possible environmental degradation.