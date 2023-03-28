Landslide In Ecuador Kills At Least 7, With Dozens Missing

(AP) — A huge landslide swept over an Andean community in central Ecuador, burying dozens of homes, killing at least seven people and sending rescuers on a frantic search for survivors. Authorities earlier Monday reported 16 known dead, but late in the day President Guillermo Lasso put the confirmed toll at seven. Ecuador’s Risk Management Secretariat says more than 30 people were rescued after Sunday’s landslide in Alausí, about 137 miles south of the capital, Quito. The agency also says 23 people were injured when the mountainside collapsed around 10 p.m. Officials estimate 500 people and 163 homes were affected by the disaster, which also destroyed a portion of the Pan-American Highway.