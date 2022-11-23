LAPD Officer Unjustified In Shooting That Killed Girl, 14

FILE - Juan Pablo Orellana Larenas, father of Valentina Orellana Peralta, speaks during a news conference outside the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters in Los Angeles on Dec. 28, 2021. A civilian oversight board on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, ruled a Los Angeles police officer violated policy when he fired a rifle at a suspect inside a clothing store last year, killing the 14-year-old, who was in a dressing room. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

(AP) — The Los Angeles Police Commission has ruled that an officer violated policy when he fired a rifle at a suspect inside a clothing store last year, killing a 14-year-old girl. The civilian panel ruled Tuesday that Officer William Jones was justified in firing one shot but not the other two in quick sequence at a Burlington store in North Hollywood last December. A man, Daniel Elena Lopez, wielding a heavy bike lock had brutally attacked two women in the store. Jones told investigators that he believed Elena Lopez had a gun and was shooting people. His shots killed Elena Lopez and one went through a dressing room wall, killing Valentina Orellana Peralta. Her family has sued.