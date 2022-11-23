LAPD Officer Unjustified In Shooting That Killed Girl, 14

(AP) — The Los Angeles Police Commission has ruled that an officer violated policy when he fired a rifle at a suspect inside a clothing store last year, killing a 14-year-old girl. The civilian panel ruled Tuesday that Officer William Jones was justified in firing one shot but not the other two in quick sequence at a Burlington store in North Hollywood last December. A man, Daniel Elena Lopez, wielding a heavy bike lock had brutally attacked two women in the store. Jones told investigators that he believed Elena Lopez had a gun and was shooting people. His shots killed Elena Lopez and one went through a dressing room wall, killing Valentina Orellana Peralta. Her family has sued.