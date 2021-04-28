LAPD Placing Limits On Officers’ Social Media Activity

The Los Angeles Police Department is getting stricter on how its officers can use social media. Through a new policy update, officers will no longer be allowed to use LAPD trademarks or insignia on their personal social media accounts. They could also face discipline for posts containing discriminatory or harassing behavior.

Posts that could put officers’ safety in jeopardy and unapproved statements claiming to represent the department are also now banned. LAPD employees still have the right to sue the department over the policy.