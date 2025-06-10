LAPD To Feds: We Don’t Need Your Help

Demonstrators face off with Los Angeles Police Department officers during a protest in response to a series of United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids, in Los Angeles, Calif., Monday, June 9, 2025. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

The Los Angeles Police Department says it can handle anti-immigration protests and that federal troops are unnecessary.

Police Chief Jim McDonnell said that having military forces in the city without clear coordination will present a significant challenge for officers trying to keep the city safe. The chief said the city has decades of experience handling large-scale demonstrations.

Meanwhile, President Trump continues to send more National Guard troops and Marines to L.A., claiming the city is lawless and out of control.