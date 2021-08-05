Laredo Joins McAllen In Issuing Disaster Declaration Over Migrant Influx

Another Texas border city is issuing a disaster declaration – and is asking for an emergency court hearing to stop migrant transfers to the city.

Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz has declared a local state of disaster saying Customs and Border Protection is transferring “an alarming number” of migrants to Laredo. The declaration states the immigrants may not be able to be sheltered because all non-profit organizations are overwhelmed.

Saenz wants a federal judge to issue a temporary restraining order against the Department of Homeland Security to stop the transfer of migrants from the Rio Grande Valley.

The Laredo declaration comes three days after the city of McAllen and Hidalgo County declared local disasters, citing the continuing crush of migrants overcrowding Border Patrol facilities and the Catholic Charities shelter in downtown McAllen.