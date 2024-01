A Laredo man has been indicted by a Federal Grand Jury on charges of distributing fentanyl, leading to the death of another person.

Thirty-one year old Kevin Ramirez was indicted on two counts. If convicted of the distribution resulting in death charge, Ramirez would get a minimum sentence of 20-years in federal prison and could be sentenced to life in prison.

The drug death in this case involved a 15-year old boy who died this past May.