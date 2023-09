A South Texas woman is in federal custody after being arrested for impersonating a nurse.

Nora Nely Avila of Laredo was arrested Monday on charges of aggravated identity theft and making false statements regarding health care.

She is accused of impersonating a nurse between 2017 and 2019, including being employed as part of a federally-funded program designed to train future nurses. She is scheduled to appear before a federal magistrate judge later today.