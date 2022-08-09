Large Explosions Rock Russian Military Air Base In Crimea

Volunteers of Ukrainian Red Cross emergency move a wounded man to an ambulance to transport him from one hospital to another, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

(AP) — Powerful explosions have rocked a Russian air base in Crimea, and authorities say at least one person was killed and several others wounded.

Russia’s Defense Ministry says that munitions blew up at the Saki base and that the installation was not shelled. It said no warplanes were damaged. But Ukrainian social networks are abuzz with speculation that it was hit by Ukrainian-fired long-range missiles.

Ukrainian authorities have not commented. It the base was, in fact, struck by the Ukrainians, it would mark the first known major attack on a Russian military site on the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by the Kremlin in 2014.