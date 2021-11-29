Large Groups Continue To Come Across Border

It was a busy holiday weekend for law enforcement along the southern border. A group of at least 100 illegal migrants was caught in Texas Sunday morning by the Border Patrol. The incident included a small child who was abandoned by smugglers. Customs agents believe the boy is about two-years-old. They say this underscores the humanitarian crisis that continues to develop along the southern border.

This week, the White House is expected to announce plans on reinstating former President Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy. It requires asylum-seekers remain south of the border while their claims are processed.