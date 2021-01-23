Larry King, Broadcasting Giant For Half-Century, Dies At 87

FILE - In this April 18, 2007 file photo, Larry King speaks to guests at a party held by CNN, celebrating King's fifty years of broadcasting in New York. King, who interviewed presidents, movie stars and ordinary Joes during a half-century in broadcasting, has died at age 87. Ora Media, the studio and network he co-founded, tweeted that King died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. ( AP Photo/Stuart Ramson, File)

(AP) — Larry King has died at age 87 after a half-century in broadcasting that included interviews with presidents, movie stars and ordinary Joes. The studio and network he co-founded called Ora Media tweeted that he died Saturday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. No cause of death was given. CNN earlier reported he had been hospitalized with COVID-19. King was a nightly fixture on CNN from 1985 through 2010. He won two Peabody Awards but made no claims to being an intellectual. He preferred to ask presidents what they liked about their jobs rather than their foreign policy. He welcomed everyone from the Dalai Lama to Elizabeth Taylor.