Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport leads the nation in flight delays of 15 minutes or more, by a lot. That’s according to FAA data on major U.S airports from the 2023 fiscal year. Harry Reid International Airport had nearly 30-thousand flight delays during that period.

The total is more than 95-hundred higher than the second-place airport, New York’s LaGuardia International Airport. The Reid total is also more than double the number of flight delays it had during the 2022 fiscal year.