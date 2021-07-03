NATIONAL

Las Vegas Is Bouncing Back, But The Virus Is On The Rise Too

In this June 24, 2021, photo, crowds walk through the casino during the opening night of Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas. Las Vegas fully reopened and lifted restrictions on most businesses June 1, though many casino-resorts had already returned to 100% capacity before that with approval from state regulators. Visitor numbers, while not at their pre-pandemic highs, have grown by double digits four months in a row. But this progress is threatened as Nevada this week saw the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases in the country. (AP Photo/John Locher)

(AP) — Fifteen months after the pandemic transformed Las Vegas from flamboyant spectacle to ghost town, Sin City is back. Tourists are streaming in again, and gambling revenue has hit an all-time high. Plexiglass panels installed to separate gamblers at the poker and blackjack tables have largely been removed, the world-famous buffets are reopening, and nightclub dance floors are packed. But that progress is threatened: Nevada this week saw the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases in the country. The spike is adding urgency to the campaign to get more people vaccinated.

 

