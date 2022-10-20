Lasara Child Succumbs To Gunshot Wound

A 2-year-old boy from Lasara who was shot in a still unexplained incident at his home Wednesday has died of the gunshot wound.

Willacy County sheriff’s deputies had responded to the home Wednesday afternoon and found the child with a gunshot wound to his chest. They also found his father with gunshot wounds to his legs.

The boy was airlifted to Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen where he later died. The father was also hospitalized and is said to be in stable condition. Investigators are still working to piece together what happened.